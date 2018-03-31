Pub of the week: The Albert, Hebden Bridge

The devastating floods of Christmas 2015 took few prisoners in the Calder Valley.

The ever-resourceful Hebden Bridge folk turned the disaster into an opportunity to refurbish their properties, the Albert included, so out went the (sodden) swirly carpets and old fashioned furniture – which had frankly seen better days – and in came blonde wood floors, comfy buttoned leather banquettes, wood-burning stoves and nicely upholstered wing-back armchairs.

There’s a fair amount of competition, drinking-wise in Hebden, so it’s handy to have a USP; the Albert hasn’t hedged its bets, and has several, including a temperance bar featuring Fentimans Botanically Brewed Beverages and the likes of elderflower presse from Belvoir Fruit Farms. But there’s gin, of course, around 50. There are six casks beers, with three permanently (Old Peculiar, Timothy Taylor and Cumberland) and three guests beers.

Landlady Debbie Collinge was known for her fabulous pies when she kept the Lord Nelson in Luddenden so of course they’re on the menu here. Swing by for the pop-up curry nights (third Thursday of the month) with the talented Serena in the kitchen – she’s the real deal.

There’s an open-mic night every Wednesday and a fortnightly ‘Smooth Sunday’ for you jazz fans. But if it’s just peace and quiet you want, there’s a comfy snug with the paper and a pint.

The Albert, 1-3 Albert Street, Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX7 8AH. 01422 847886, thealberthebdenbridge.co.uk. Open: Sunday to Tuesday, 11am-11pm; Wednesday, 11-12am; Thursday to Saturday, 10-12am.