Pub of the week: The Fox and Hounds, West Burton

A weekend away in a cosy Dales cottage, a log fire and some hearty walks. What more could you want? A decent local pub would be lovely.

West Burton is one of the most beautiful villages in the Yorkshire Dales National Park with a large village green and with no through road, so peace in abundance. There is also the Fox and Hounds pub smack bang in the middle. Heaven?

Seems like heaven to the locals, who on a cold winter’s night pack the bar.

The banter is loud and familiar, strangers receive not a glance.

It is not unwelcoming, but I think they don’t want to waste too much energy on weekenders like us.

The welcome from behind the bar fares better and overall it is a pleasant enough place to pass an hour or so to manage a pint of Theakstons.

We eat at a table in the bar by a roaring fire with a large screen TV offering a menu of sports.

The food isn’t going to win awards and leaves no impact on the memory, but fine dining isn’t what you come here for.

You come to the Fox and Hounds because this place is a great boozer and one not pretending to be anything else. The next night the other half returns and has a great time watching the footie and comes home quite merry; a happy weekender for sure.

The Fox and Hounds, West Burton, Leyburn, North Yorkshire, DL8 4JY. 01969 663111. Open daily, 9am to 12.30pm.