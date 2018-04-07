Pub of the week: The Harley, Sheffield

There are about as many types of pub as there are the people who go in them. The Harley though is unashamedly for students from the nearby university, and for medics and staff from the hospital just a little way up the road.

It is a social pub, with few refinements, and it knows what its clientele expect, and delivers their requirements in abundance.

Inside, it is one ginormous, but angled, room, with a boudoir-type seating area at one end, and tables which resemble rather well-used butcher’s blocks in the rest of the space. Most of them have wide benches on either side. It is hard to speculate when it last saw a lick of paint, but it’s a popular place and the reason is threefold. Drinks, prices, and a menu that is as long as your arm, the last of which is peppered with vegan dishes.

In among the pints of decent ale (some Saltaire went down rather smoothly, and is perfectly kept) you will find health kick smoothies, teas, coffees and hot chocolates. On weekdays, the breakfast menu starts at 7.30am. There are burgers of all sizes and descriptions, there are fries, there are dips, and, rather like an old-fashioned all-night canteen, food service goes on until 3am.

Parking hereabouts is atrocious, but the area is well-served by public transport. On a midweek lunchtime, there is little movement, just a dedicated few tapping away on their laptops. Not the place that one would take your beloved Aunt Ruth for an afternoon tea and a sherry. But your late teen kids will love its unashamed Bohemia.

The Harley, 344 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HW. 0114 275 4749.