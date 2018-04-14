Pub of the week: The Three Hares, Bilbrough

I’m pretty chuffed to find one of my old haunts thriving once again. The Three Hares at Bilbrough was, back then, an award-winning dining pub but still with its eye firmly on the drinker.

Not quite sure what then happened but it fell off the radar. I called by some years later, but it was closed and seemed it had been for some time.

However, it is well and truly back, and the welcome could not have been better as it wrapped us up in its warmth and set us up for a pleasant evening.

The pub was healthily busy on a wet Wednesday evening, fires were roaring and the balance of those eating and drinking pretty even.

At the bar on my visit, there was Stud Gold, Timothy Taylors and Bilbrough Top and you can expect a guest ale to pop up too.

Wines are on the right side of good with a decent choice and all-round it is a well-stocked bar. I doubt anyone would be disappointed with the selection.

Food plays a big part here and takes you from good, home-cooked pub grub in the bar to fancier fare in the dining room. Add to that a specials board and children’s menu and Sunday lunch; there’s enough to suit the whole family.

The Three Hares also hosts many events, from quizzes to music, thus making this a lovely pub indeed.

The Three Hares, Main Street, Bilbrough, York, YO23 3PH. 01937 918005. Bar open: Tuesday to Friday, 12-2.30pm & 5.30-11pm; Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday, 12-9pm. Food times vary.