Pub review: Jack’s House, Todmorden

This characterful, traditional old pub became fully licensed in 1783 and in 1817 became the local library.

It was known as the Shoulder of Mutton until 1974, when it was rebuilt by Jack Brook who gave it its current name. It’s bristling with history and cosy inside, with wood floors, rough plaster walls, beams and wood burning stoves at each end, and comfy seating with small leaded windows. At the back there’s a stone barrel-vaulted ante-chamber which used to be a holding room for offenders awaiting judgement from the town’s magistrates. The local bobby, Sgt John Heap lived next door and found ‘the hold’ most convenient to house the local ne’er-do-wells.

Moorhouse’s Pride of Pendle is the permanent beer, with three others rotating, which might include Naylor’s Brewery Yorkshire Ale and Pendle Brewing Company Amber Nectar. Landlady Sue Landale says ‘the customers have the biggest say – a group of core drinkers convene on the last Thursday of every month and discuss which beers they’d like next!’ There are several wines on offer – but no food at present – the kitchen is undergoing some renovations.

At weekends during the day it’s popular with families, but it kicks off on a Saturday night with local live bands, and regulars are encouraged to join in.

Outside, there’s a sheltered seating area at the side and beyond, a very pleasant bit of decking by the car park to enjoy a pint and catch the sun.

Jack’s House, 122 Burnley Road, Todmorden, OL14 5JT. Tel 01706 815181.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 4/5

atmosphere 4/5

prices 5/5