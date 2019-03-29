Real Home: artist Maria Keki

Artist and art teacher Maria Keki’s home is part of the York Open Studios trail. Sharon Dale had a preview. Pictures by Gary Longbottom.

Maria Keki and her husband Michael Walton are the perfect couple when it comes transforming ordinary houses into beautiful homes. She is an artist and he is a cabinetmaker and their combined skills have helped them tackle everything from major renovations to extensions and stylish updates.

The kitchen cabinets were made by Michael and are painted in Valspar's "Evening Coat". JPI Media Ltd resell Buy a Photo

Maria Keki in the newly-created loft bedroom with her dog, Alfred. The paintng on the left is one of the first she did at university. JPI Media Ltd resell Buy a Photo

Alfred the dog by the sofa in the living kitchen and above is a painting by Ellie MacGarry. JPI Media Ltd resell Buy a Photo

The sitting room with a new 1920's style fireplace made by Michael, who also made the bookcases. JPI Media Ltd resell Buy a Photo

View more