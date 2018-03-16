Travel review: Safari in Botswana without breaking the bank

It may be the most expensive safari destination in Africa, but it is still possible to enjoy Botswana on a (relative) budget, writes Sarah Marshall.

A leopard tortoise in the Makgadikgadi Pans National Park. : PA Photo/Renato Granieri.

Dangling a whip-tailed arachnid teasingly above his tongue, I wonder if San bushman Xuma has a death wish. Yet as he lowers the menacing creature into his mouth – pinching the stinger as a safeguard – it surrenders into a pancake-flat slumber; in Botswana’s agitated November heat, cooling human saliva, it turns out, is a sedative.

Belonging to a formerly nomadic tribe, Xuma and his family are camped temporarily in the grounds of Meno a Kwena camp on the edge of the Makgadikgadi Pans National Park.

Set in the sand and surrounded by arid plains and brittle vegetation, it feels a million miles from civilisation. Truth be told, we’re only a 90-minute drive from the airport in the capital Maun, and this is one of the few safari camps in Botswana connected by tarmac.

Even more surprising is the fact Prince Harry chose this location to woo Meghan Markle, when he whisked her away for a romantic birthday break in August 2017. More recently, it’s been welcomed into the Natural Selection portfolio, a conservation-led company co-owned by Wilderness Safaris founder Colin Bell. Currently, it offers camps in Botswana and Namibia, mostly from $500 (£360) per night – a fraction of what competitors charge in the same luxury league.

Zebra viewed from the underground hide at Hyena Pan.PA Photo/Renato Granieri.

Everyone associates Botswana with the Okavango Delta, an inland network of swamps that swells and evaporates depending on rainfall, providing a healthy playground for Africa’s most iconic species. So it’s hard to believe 70 per cent of the country is actually made up of semi-arid savannah and desert.

Former hunter-gatherers, the San bushmen have come here to share their culture with tourists, staying at Meno for three months at a time before returning home and rotating with another group. Both men and women wear beaded headbands crowned with an ostrich feather to detect wind direction; around their waists are dried antelope skins, stretched and dyed red for camouflage.

Meghan and Harry famously sealed their love with a night spent under the Kalahari’s stars, but during my visit – when the rains are due to break – mobile camps aren’t operational.

No matter. Sandy pathways leading to nine canvas walled rooms perched above the wending Boteti River are similarly embraced by nature. It’s a far – and welcome – cry from the numerous hermetically-sealed five-star lodges often found in Botswana.

Dry for almost 20 years, the Boteti is now flowing again, although it’s supplemented by a waterhole in the riverbed below Meno. A vital source of water, it attracts thousands of zebras during their dry season migration, along with opportunistic feline predators.

Animals are usually drawn to the river as the day heats up, meaning game drives start later at 8am and making Meno arguably the only safari camp in Africa where you can justify a lie-in.

Although it’s possible to armchair-safari from the camp, where a fire burning from dawn until dusk doubles as an open-air kitchen, we drive for an hour along the park boundary, crossing the river on a simple ferry (essentially a raft and an outboard) to reach the entrance gate.

Botswana is renowned for its elephant population and we see large herds ploughing through a haze of dust into the water. Greeting each other with curious, outstretched trunks, they play like excitable children at a water park. It’s simply joyful to watch.

Despite its more challenging access, the heart of the Okavango Delta is one of Botswana’s deserving highlights, and, although it’s home to some of the country’s most expensive lodges, there are some more affordable options too.

Another member of the Natural Selection stable, Hyena Pan is located in the Khwai Private Reserve, forming a bridge between the Moremi Game Reserve and Chobe National Park.

Creating almost ecclesiastical vaults, a canopy of columnar mopane trees shades the homely eight-tent camp. A scenic waterhole extends directly from the foot of the dining area, welcoming a parade of thirsty elephants throughout the day.

A former hunting concession, wildlife is still adapting to this area and most of the action happens a slightly annoying 45-minute journey away. The rewards though are worth it: a pride of lions closing in on red lechwe along waterways, ground hornbills plucking rodents from the long grass, and a young male leopard basking in a glowing sunset amid dancing clouds of quelea birds.

Long journeys aren’t always necessary, though. A five-minute drive from the camp, we spend several hours in an underground hide. Providing the only water source along a 40-mile migration route, it’s a favourite spot for elephants.

Pitched at eye-level with these enormous wrinkled, plodding feet, it’s a novel perspective. Shrouded in silence, footsteps are betrayed only by vibrations rippling through the earth, although the sound of heaving breath is pounding.

Hidden from view, we’re a privileged audience to Attenborough-style scenes of animal behaviour; squabbles over whose trunk hogs the water pump have all the amusement of playground tussles. And there’s not a single other person – or vehicle – for miles.

For me, it’s these crowd-free connections with nature that define real luxury. Not even a prince and his fiancée could put a price on that.