And baby Freya makes five!

A family from Illingworth are celebrating the addition of a fifth generation to their tribe.

Baby Freya was born just over two months ago to mum Paige, who is great-great-graddaughter to Pauline Roose, aged 77.

She said: “I am thrilled to have lived long enough to see my family grow and reach five generations. I could not be any prouder of my family.”

Page said: “As a first time mum it is wonderful having such a close knit family as It means I’ve had such a strong support network.

“I’m over the moon that my great grandma has been able to meet my daughter we’re all absolutely smitten!”