Andrew Jones interview: 'No hint of a raised voice' in the Treasury before high-pressure Budget

The Chancellor is facing a high pressure autumn Budget where he must find billions for the NHS. Last year, it was his job on the line. But former junior Minister Andrew Jones reveals the Treasury is not as fraught as it seems. Arj Singh reports.

When people think of the run-up to a Chancellor’s Budget, they often imagine long dark nights of the soul at the Treasury and Number 10, shouting matches in wood-pannelled Whitehall offices, and Cabinet Ministers making big and competing demands on national television.

Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones.

When that Budget comes after the Prime Minister has spectacularly lost her majority at a snap election, after a surge from a party led by a left-wing socialist who wants to engage in a programme of renationalisation, those images tend to become even more stark.

Being in the Treasury in the weeks ahead of last November’s Budget, portrayed as Chancellor Philip Hammond’s last chance to save his job, was surely hellish?

Budget 2017: Key points from Philip Hammond's announcement



Not so for Andrew Jones, who was Exchequer Secretary at the time.

Conservative MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones.

“We had absolutely none of that, not at all,” he says.

“Firstly all the Ministers got on fantastically well, it was a proper, really positive team spirit, so there was no hint of a raised voice or an angry tone or anything like that anywhere.

“We knew we were involved in a significant national event and were all working to make it the best we could make it.”

On meeting the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, you can see how the pressure from the media and his own colleagues not to make a mistake may have felt like water off a duck’s back.

Friendly and chatty, Mr Jones is quick to crack a smile, and appeared to transfer his positive vibes to the Treasury at a time in which it appeared to be in turmoil from the outside.

“It was challenging, stimulating and great fun.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process and it was an amazing experience.”

Theresa May: Fracking across Yorkshire will be financially beneficial for communities



He is clear that he derived much of the enjoyment from the detailed and innovative work he put into efforts to prolong the North Sea oil and gas industry, lifting the lid on the process.

“There is tons and tons of preparatory work which is really interesting, you get under the skin of lots of different sectors.

“A big area of the Budget was the North Sea, and I have no commercial ties with the oil and gas sector, but we managed to do a few really very positive measures to prolong the life of the North Sea - transferable tax history being the main one, which is a first across the world.

“That will enable greater longevity to existing North Sea assets.

“So being able to work upon something which is entirely new, get all the industry in to understand what their challenges are, and how we can create a framework to help them - that’s really how it should be working, it is government listening, acting and leading.

“It was fun.”

Mr Jones left his Treasury post in January to take up a role as the Conservative Party’s vice-chair for business engagement.

Months later, the firms he speaks to are likely to be asking Mr Jones to lobby the Chancellor not to put up their taxes.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement of a £20bn funding boost for the NHS has been welcomed by the public - Mr Jones says it has been the dominant issue in his constituency postbag and seems to have “landed really, really well”.

But what may not have cut through to the public yet is that it will undoubtedly be accompanied by tax rises.

Throw in competing demands for spending across Whitehall, and Mr Jones admits Mr Hammond faces another testing autumn.

The Yorkshire Post says: Welcome funding boost for the NHS



“The Chancellor will have a tough job in any Budget because we’re seeing increasing demand for health, increasing pressure in the world of defence, so any Chancellor has a difficulty with that,” he says.

But Mr Jones disagrees with the idea that hiking taxes is anathema to Tory voters.

“People know that the NHS is a critical part of our public services, there’s intense goodwill towards it, they know that the budget has been going up, but they also know that demand is going up and we have an ageing population, we have increasing medical complexity, so it’s a system under pressure.”

But despite his experience at the Treasury, he cannot say how the Tories will stick to their 2017 manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working families and businesses.

“We have to wait to see, the Chancellor will be writing the Budget, he’s got until November,” Mr Jones says.

“There are a number of routes which will be used to combine to create the funds for this very welcome extra cash for the health service.”

Before moving to the Treasury, Mr Jones served as a junior Transport Minister for two years.

He was crucial in agreeing the Northern rail franchise which began in April 2016.

And he counts himself as a friend of the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who is currently getting it in the neck from commuters in the North who have suffered misery on the railways in recent weeks.

Mr Jones still thinks his old boss is the right man for the job.

“Chris is a very down to earth man, incredibly straight to deal with,” the MP says.

“I have no doubt at all that he will have expressed his clear views on the subject (to rail operators), but the point is he will get people around the table, speak with people to get things done, he is practical as a person and needs this resolved as fast as possible.”

Yorkshire football and cricket

Born in Ilkley and educated at Bradford Grammar and Leeds Univerity, Andrew Jones has certainly not been parachuted into his seat.

His Westminster office table is adorned with Yorkshire Country Cricket Club coasters, and he reveals he still has an autograph book featuring the signatures of the legendary Don Revie-led Leeds United team.

“I saw some great matches in the early Seventies at Elland Road,” he says.

“It was like a birthday treat - you would be taken to the footy.

“And then you would go a few times a season because it was also the birthday treat of your mate next door or whatever, so each dad took it in turn to take a bunch of small boys to the football, and it was fabulous.”