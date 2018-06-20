'Angry woman' punched police horse and hurled abuse at cops at Sheffield Katy Perry concert

An 'angry woman' attacked a police horse and shouted abuse at officers guarding a Sheffield Arena concert by US singing superstar Katy Perry.

Details of the incident at last night's sell-out concert at the Arena have emerged on Twitter - although further details about the attack have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

A Twitter user by the handle of @lewisiantyree tweeted the force's official Twitter account recounting the incident as more than 10,000 fans gathered at the venue for the show by the singer whose hits include Roar, Firework and I Kissed A Girl.

He wrote: "Aanted to say thanks to all @syptweet keeping us safe tonight at Katy Perry.

"Shame an angry woman punched your police horse (several times) and hurled abuse at one of your officers on the horse!

"We owe you guys nothing but love and respect so thank you!"

Security was tight for the show by the 33-year-old singer with officers in patrol cars and on horseback patrolling outside the Arena before and after the show.

Fans were also subjected to increased security checks ahead of the show at the Fly DSA Arena.

The tweet was 'liked' by the force with a spokesman replying 'thank you' but with no further details of the incident or whether the woman was arrested or not.