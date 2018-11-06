Anita Rani stars as Countryfile films at Askham Bryan College

TV presenter Anita Rani is being filmed at a Yorkshire agricultural college this week as part of a special episode of Countryfile about inspiring women.

A BBC film crew is shooting footage on location at the York campus of Askham Bryan College with the material set to feature in an hour-long episode that will be broadcast on December 30.

Rani, who is originally from Bradford and has featured on Countryfile since 2014, is spending time on the campus to get an insight into the important roles female staff and students play in shaping rural life.

As part of the programme, artist and wildlife specialist Sarah Yates is creating a special mural for the college.

Catherine Dixon, the chief executive of Askham Bryan College, which has around 5,000 students across its centres in the North of England, said: “We are delighted to showcase our college and the amazing work of our staff and students in highlighting the important role of women in defining our countryside.

“Many of our most senior staff are women and we have many female students which demonstrates the massive contribution women make in shaping the future of our rural communities.”

Ms Dixon, who was appointed chief executive at the college in January 2017, said that Askham Bryan is training the farmers of the future - including many young women - through rural-based courses from diplomas through to degree level.

“We aim to ensure that opportunities to work in and shape our rural communities are available to all, irrespective of their background,” the college chief said.

“Championing the incredible contributions that women make to the countryside should be celebrated and I do hope the programme inspires more young people to think about a career in the rural sector and get in touch.”

Countryfile this year celebrates its 30th anniversary of being on air. The programme regularly attracts around six million viewers.

Fans of the show in Yorkshire will get to meet the stars of the show for themselves when the programme’s spin-off Countryfile Live event is held at Castle Howard next year for the first time.

The event, which celebrates the British countryside, will take place in the grounds of the estate on August 15 to August 18, 2019.