Anti-fraud campaign receives 'overwhelming support' from North Yorkshire communities

DETECTIVES IN North Yorkshire say they are heartened by the public response to a new anti-fraud campaign.

They have now been invited to host more than 80 prevention advice sessions across the area.

A spokesman said the campaign had received “overwhelming support”.

Detective Inspector Jon Hodgeon, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit, said: "It only takes a few simple preventative measures to stay safe from fraudsters so we’re pleased that so many members of the public have come forward to request a visit from one of our officers to their community group or organisation.

“By taking our prevention advice right into the heart of our communities, especially those who are most at risk and are vulnerable, we’re giving people the best chance to stay safe from fraudsters.

“We would urge any services or groups who feel that their members or residents would benefit from finding out more about how to protect themselves against fraud to get in touch."

Anyone wanting to request a talk is asked to email corporatecommunications@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.