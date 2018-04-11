Anti-Semitism is an “extremely serious” issue for Labour, says Jewish Yorkshire MP and Jeremy Corbyn ally

A Jewish Labour MP and ally of Jeremy Corbyn has said anti-Semitism is an “extremely serious” problem for the party.

Fabian Hamilton, who represents Leeds North East, said the city’s Jewish community have raised “deep worries” about anti-Semitism in Labour with him.

Mr Hamilton, who is shadow Peace Minister and an ally of the Labour leader, broke his silence following weeks of recriminations over how anti-Semitism has been tackled within the party.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the MP said: “Anti-Semitism is an extremely serious issue for both the Labour Party and for the whole of society. Being very proud of my own Jewish heritage, I am concerned that members of the Leeds Jewish community have raised their deep worries about anti-Semitism with me.

“Like all my parliamentary colleagues, I believe that the Labour Party must work with Jewish leaders and communities immediately, in order to root out the causes of anti-Semitism and stamp to it out, whenever it rears its ugly head.

“I welcome Jeremy Corbyn’s offer to meet with the Board of Deputies and other Jewish organisations and I will continue to work with my constituents in Leeds North East to to combat anti-Semitism wherever it manifests itself.”

Mr Corbyn has pledged to “drive out” anti-Semitism.