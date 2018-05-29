Appeal after BMW hits man on Roundhay Road in Leeds

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Saturday evening (May 26) on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

At 8.40pm a black BMW hit a pedestrian who had been crossing the road near to the junction with Gathorne Street.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old-man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Anyone who saw the incident happen or the lead up to it, or who may have had dash cam footage, is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley on 101 quoting reference 1954 of May 26.