A CORONER'S officer is appealing for the public’s help to trace relatives after the death of a 74-year-old Huddersfield man.

David Lee, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield, died on Sunday November 18.

Limited information is held about his background but it is believed that he may have nieces.

Any family members, or anyone with information which could help trace relatives of Mr Lee, are asked to call coroner’s officer Arran Arbaster on 01274 373721.