Appeal after lead stolen from Doncaster church roof

An appeal has gone out to trace a thief who stole lead from a Doncaster church roof.

St Peter's Church in Askern was targeted by the raider twice in the space of 24 hours - and church volunteers are keen to track down a person spotted in the church grounds on a bike.

A post on the church's Facebook page by spokesman Belinda Platts said: "Looking for help because our church has had the lead stolen from the church hall roof."

The building was targeted on Sunday evening about 10pm then again on Monday at 10.30pm.

The post added: "The perpertrator was seen by a passer by - on both occasions the person ran off and scarpered on a bike.

"Did anyone see a person or persons hanging around at that time on a bike in the church grounds?"

She added: "Please message me, no questions asked, no name passed onto the police where the information came from.

"The damage to the roof can be repaired, but we are a church that survives on donations and this is a big blow to our financial situation.

"Please help to catch the person or persons who think they can just take items that don't belong to them.

"Thank you for any help you can give, donations would be greatly welcomed to help repair the roof."

