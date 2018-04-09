Appeal after pedestrian, 93, injured in hit and run in East Yorkshire town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 93-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in an East Yorkshire town.

The pensioner was treated in hospital for minor injuries after he was hit by a dark-coloured Mercedes 4x4 which had reversed out of a space in the car park of the Co-op on Market Place, Hedon, at 3.30pm on April 1.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the driver initially stopped at the scene but then drove off without providing his details.

He added: "If you are the driver or can help us with our enquiries please call us on 101 quoting log 295 01/04/18."