Appeal after pensioner goes missing after getting on a bus to Harrogate or Wetherby

Police are trying to trace an 81-year-old man from Spofforth who went missing this morning.

James Douglas Thomas, who lives on Clive Road, was last seen at 10am on Wednesday by his wife when he went on the bus to either Harrogate or Wetherby.

Mr Thomas, who sometimes can get confused, was reported missing at 3pm. Police enquiries are ongoing to return him home safely.

He is described as 6ft, slim with balding grey hair. He was wearing a fawn jumper and a light-blue jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Thomas or an elderly man matching his description is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay, select option, 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.