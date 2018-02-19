Appeal after sex attack on girl, 15, in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assault in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

The 15-year-old was approached by a man outside the Crown and Anchor pub in Sowerby who confronted her and was said to have "touched her inappropriately" as she walked along the road, next to the sign for Gravel Hole Lane.

The girl fled back up Gravel Hole Lane away from Sowerby Road and the man is believed to have gone towards Thirsk on Sowerby Road.

Detectives said the victim is vulnerable and not able to given exact date but it is believed the incident happened between Sunday February 11 and Tuesday February 13.

The suspect is described as white, tall, aged 40-50, with scruffy, unwashed, greasy hair, bushy eyebrows, a large unkempt beard and crooked, discoloured teeth.

He was wearing a T-shirt and tracksuit trousers and spoke with a non-local accent, possibly from the North East or Merseyside.

Anyone who saw anyone matching his description or has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Pattinson.

You can also email nicola.pattison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference 12180027073 when passing on information.