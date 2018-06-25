Appeal for dash-cam footage of serious crash in Leeds

POLICE HAVE begun an appeal for dash-cam footage of a crash which left a driver seriously injured.

The crash happened on June 14 in the Thorner area of Leeds.

A black Mercedes A200 and a purple Peugeot 108 collided at the junction of Syke Lane and the A58 Wetherby Road at about 9.30pm, leaving the driver of the Peugeot with serious injuries.

Safer Roads Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle before the crash. They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash-cam footage.

Information can be given to the Safer Roads Team via 101 referencing collision 13180289426 or via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.