Appeal for help to trace missing Huddersfield man Anthony Secker

An appeal has been made for help to trace a missing man as police carry out a search.

Police said they were concerned for wellbeing of Anthony Clyde Secker, 50, from Huddersfield.

Anthony Secker

He was last seen in the Santander bank in Huddersfield at around 11.20am today (Monday). At the time he was wearing a black hooded waterproof puffa style jacket, dark blue jeans, bright blue Adidas trainers and was carrying a small black Adidas holdall.

He is described as 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 tall, of average build and with blondish hair.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said: “We have growing concerns for Anthony’s wellbeing and have a dedicated team of officers searching for him currently.

“He is known to frequent the Dewsbury and Huddersfield areas and I would ask anyone who may have seen him or has any information about his whereabouts, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to get in touch.”

He added: “We know Anthony left the bank on King Street shortly after 11.20am and I would also like anyone who may have seen a man matching his description walking around the town centre to get in touch to help us build a better picture of Mr Secker’s movements.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with the log number 0620 of February 19.