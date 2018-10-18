Appeal for information as Wakefield woman goes missing after visit to hospital in Leeds

Police are appealing for information about a woman from Wakefield who has gone missing.

Angela Senior, 49, was last seen at St James’s Hospital in Leeds at 1pm today.

A CCTV image of Angela Senior.

She is described as white with short brown hair and when she was last sighted was wearing a thigh length hooded khaki jacket and blue and white patterned trousers.

She may also have been wearing slippers and was carrying a large white carrier bag.

West Yorkshire Police believe Angela may now be back in the Wakefield area.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101, quoting log reference 972 of October 18.