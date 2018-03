Have your say

Coroners officers are trying to trace relatives of a man from Dewsbury who has died.

Simon Gilder, 50, died of natural causes at his home in Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, on March 15.

Police have appealed for any family members of Mr Gilder, who was born in Mirfield, to get in touch.

Any relatives of Mr Gilder are asked to call coroners officer Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754.