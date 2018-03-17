Appeal for witnesses after driver dies in East Yorkshire

Police say a motorist who died after a road collision in East Yorkshire is believed to have been taken ill at the wheel.

The man was found in a black Honda CR-V that came off Cave Road at Ellerker at about 8.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said it was thought the man had been taken ill while driving from the Brough area towards South Cave.

Witnesses are asked to ring the Humberside force on 101, quoting log reference 492 of March 16.