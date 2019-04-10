Appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run in Ripon

An appeal for witnesses has been launched following a hit-and-run incident in Ripon, where two boys were injured and taken to hospital.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Monday (April 8) on Bondgate, near to the junction to Dallamires lane.

A group of five teenagers had been walking on the footpath towards the Post Office on Bondgate when a silver vehicle (which police said was possibly a Nissan X-Trail or similar), mounted the footpath and struck two boys in the group.

The vehicle failed to stop and carried on up Bondgate before turning left onto Dallamires Lane. The driver is described by police as a man aged 50 to 60, wearing glasses.

The two injured boys were taken to Harrogate district hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police would like anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the vehicle or driver, to call 101 and quote reference number 12190063310.