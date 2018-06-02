Appeal to find missing 18-year-old from Hull

Have your say

Police are searching for an 18-year-old from Hull, who has been missing almost a week.

Filip Das, 18 - also known as Haridaya or Harry Das - was last seen by his mum in North Hull on Sunday, May 27, around 11.30am.

Police appealing for help say they have followed a number of lines of enquiry and are growing concerned for his safety.

He’s white with a tanned complexion, around 5ft 10ins, very skinny with black afro hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, black ankle boots, a black and white T-shirt, pale grey hoodie and a pale blue denim jacket.

Call 101.