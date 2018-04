Have your say

An appeal has been made to track down the relatives of a 70-year-old man who has died.

Coroner's officers are trying to track down the family of Stuart Pickering, of Thornhill Street, Wakefield, who died of natural causes.

West Yorkshire Police said it is believed he has a son called William George Pickering who is serving with the RAF.

Relatives are asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Robert Wright on 01924 292301.