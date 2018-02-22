Appeal to to trace relatives after deaths of two Leeds men

Have your say

CORONER'S officers are appealing for information to trace relatives after the deaths of two Leeds men.

Glenn Piert, 47, died at his home in the Adel area of Leeds on February 15.

Martin Stead, aged 90 of Greysheils Avenue, Headingley, died recently of natural causes at Leeds General Infirmary.

Anyone with any information about Mr Piert's relatives is asked to contact coroner's Officer Mandy Sampson on 01924 292301.

Anyone with any information about Mr Stead's relatives is asked to contact coroner’s officer Robert Wright on 01924 292301.