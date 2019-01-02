Appeal to trace missing Bradford girl Eszmerelda Lukacsova

An appeal has been launched for help to trace a teenager who has not been seen since New Year's eve.

West Yorkshire Police said Eszmerelda Lukacsova, 14, was reported missing after last being seen at her home in Bradford on Monday.

A spokesperson said: "She is described as being of slim build and around 5ft tall with long dark hair, which is also dyed red and blonde.

"Officers are continuing enquiries to locate her and anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting log reference 1589 of January 1."