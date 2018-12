Have your say

Fears are growing over the welfare of a West Yorkshire man who went missing on Christmas Day.

Police are appealing for help to trace Paul Keane, from Kippax, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The 41-year-year-old is possibly in the Pontefract area, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen him or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Stainbeck Police Station via 101, quoting reference 13180644550."