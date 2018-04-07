Appeal to trace missing Leeds teenager Rio Worby

An appeal has been made for help to trace a teenager who has been missing since last night.

Rio Worby, also known as Rio Patrick, 16, was last seen at around 9pm yesterday in the Middleton area of Leeds, police said.

Rio is described as white and with maroon or ginger dyed hair. She is around 5ft 10 in tall, of average build and when last seen was wearing a white top with plaits on the sleeves, black leggings and trainers.

West Yorkshire Police released a picture of Rio, taken when she had blonde hair.

They said the teenager is also known to have links to the Cumbria area.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “I would appeal to Rio or anyone who sees Rio to call police on 101, quoting log 2165 of Friday, April 6.”