Appeal to trace missing West Yorkshire schoolgirl

POLICE are appealing for information about a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Bradford.

Hannah Afzal,was last seen in Northside Road at about 3.20pm on Wednesday. April 18)

She is described as being around 5ft 5in tall and is believed to be wearing a camouflage jacket with a cream or pink fur hood, light blue jeans and white trainers.

She may be carrying a black plastic bag and a brown handbag.

Police are continuing enquiries to locate her and anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 1404 of 18 April.