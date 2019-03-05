Appeal to trace next of kin of Lynn Sinclair from Scarborough and Sheffield

Scarborough coroner’s office has issued an appeal to find the next of kin of a 68-year-old woman.

Lynn Susan Sinclair was found dead at her home in Crown Crescent, Scarborough on Monday 4 March.

Lynn’s maiden name was Reed and her previous married name was Lynn Rance. It is believed she previously lived in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Enquiries so far have not revealed any next of kin, although officers believe Lynn may have had a brother and sister as well as an ex-husband.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious but the circumstances will be subject to an inquest at a later date.

Any relatives of Lynn or anyone who can help trace them is asked to contact the coroner’s office on 01609 643168.