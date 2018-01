Have your say

A CORONER'S officer is appealing to trace relatives of an 81-year-old Leeds man.

Walter Nevil Barker, previously of Brooklands Lane in Seacroft, died of natural causes on January 10.

He had been a resident of a care home in Leeds.

It is believed he had a sister called Susan and a brother in the east Leeds area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner’s officer John Bracewell on 01924 292301.