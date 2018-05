Have your say

Coroners officers are trying to trace relatives of a man who has died in Bingley.

Adam Manion, 50, died at his home in York Crescent on April 4, of natural causes.

A fresh appeal has been issued today after police established that Mr Manion had also been known as Tony Oughton.

Mr Oughton worked in a casino in Bradford about 20 years ago.

He was known to have had a brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coroners Officer Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754.