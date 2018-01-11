Appeal to trace relatives of deceased York man

York Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives or close friends to come forward to help formally identify a man who has died.

A man believed to be Peter Lester, aged 74, was found dead at his home in the Acomb area of the city on Monday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have so far been unable to locate the man’s next of kin to help with his formal identification.

The office is urging Mr Lester’s relatives or close friends to make contact as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for York Coroner’s Office, Or email CoronersYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12180004272.