An appeal has been made to trace the relatives of an 87-year-old man who has died.

The coroner's office has appealed for the family of Huddersfield man John Alfred Conway to come forward.

Mr Conway died of natural causes at Longwood Grange Care Home in the town on Sunday (May 27).

His relatives have been asked to call Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754.