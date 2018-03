Have your say

Coroners officers are searching for relatives of a man from Wakefield who has died.

David Lister, 79, died at his home in Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield, on March 3.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

But they have appealed for any family members of Mr Lister to get in touch.

Any relatives of Mr Lister are asked to contact coroners officer Clive Firth on 01924 292301.