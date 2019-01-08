Appeal to trace the family of Scarborough man who died suddenly

Police are appealing for the public to help trace the family of a pensioner who has died suddenly in Scarborough.

David Briers lived at St Martin's Square in the town and was a regular attender at the Christian Centre on Castle Road.

He is thought to have been born in Mansfield, and was 72 years old.

Mr Briers died suddenly yesterday and North Yorkshire Police say that so far the force and Coroner's Office have not been able to locate any members of Mr Briers' family.

Any relatives of Mr Briers, or anyone who can help to trace them, is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01609 643168.