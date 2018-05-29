Appeal to trace witness to York nightclub attack

Police want to trace a potential witness to an attack outside a nightclub which left a man in hospital with a head injury.

They have issued a CCTV image as part of their investigation into an alleged assault outside Flares in York at around 4.15am on March 25.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim, a 36-year-old man from York, sustained a nasty head injury which required treatment at York District Hospital.

"It is believed the man in the CCTV footage was standing nearby when the assault happened and could hold vital information to assist the ongoing investigation.

"He is urged to come forward to help the police. Anyone who recognises him is also asked to get in touch to provide a name and contact details."