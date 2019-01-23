Appeal to trace woman missing from Hull for nearly three weeks

Police say they are increasingly concerned for a Hull woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Joanne Morton was reported missing on Saturday January 5.

She was last seen in the Great Thornton Street area of Hull and is 5ft 5ins, of medium build, with blue eyes and short straight dark brown hair.

Police are asking for anyone with a more up-to-date picture of Joanne to get in touch - as the image they are using in their appeal dates from 2011.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Joanne’s welfare and we would ask for anyone who knows where Joanne is or has heard from her to call us."

Call 101.