Archbishop’s message of hope and joy for Minster’s Easter services

Messages of strength to be found in Jesus’s death and resurrection are as relevant today as they were more than 2,000 years ago, the Archbishop of York said as he led Easter services at the city’s Minster yesterday.

Dr John Sentamu, as he led the Solemn Eucharist, spoke of how such sacrifice was a sign of forgiveness, comfort and understanding.

“Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection have a power that has echoed down through the centuries, casting its shadow across empires and kingdoms and nations and it has come to us of the Third Millennium,” he said, calling upon worshippers to celebrate each day.

“Rejoice and be glad,” he added, as he closed the sermon. “For we are an Easter people and Alleluia is our song.”

Traditional church services drew crowds to Windsor, meanwhile, to greet the Queen and members of the Royal Family as they walked down the hill for the Easter Mattins Service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived late for the Easter service – turning up after the Queen had gone in, and going in a few minutes after the scheduled 10.45am start time.

Pregnant Kate, who is expected to give birth to her third child this month, wore a classic dark coat and matching hat as the pair were driven to St George’s Chapel.

The Queen, too, arrived by car and was greeted outside the chapel by other members of her family who had walked down the hill for the service, including Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who has effectively retired from Royal duties, was absent from the service at the chapel – where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May.

Harry and Meghan were not at the service, with Kensington Palace describing their weekend plans as “private”.