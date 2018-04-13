Arctic Monkeys tickets go on sale this morning - this is everything you need to know

Tickets for Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys go on sale this morning and this is everything you need to know.

The band will play at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday, September 19.

The Sheffield shows are part of nine shows announced for September, which also includes visits to Manchester, London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Dublin.

If you want to be in with a chance of seeing Alex Turner and co then this is all you need to know.

Tickets go on sale at 9am so be sure to have your web pages ready and get that finger over the F5 button if necessary.

To get tickets, head to Ticketmaster, Seetickets, AXS and Gigs and Tours among others to fight it out with thousands of other fans.

There is a strict limit of four tickets per person.

Promoters have warned that the ticket will become immediately invalid if resold or offered for sale; unless through the band's official face-value resale partner Twickets.

The surname of the lead booker will be printer on all tickets.

This means that the name cannot be changed once the booking has been made.

Where more than one ticket has been purchased, each guest in the party must arrive with the Lead Booker at the venue on the night of the show

The lead booker must then bring the tickets and a valid photo ID matching their surname on the tickets to guarantee entry.

These are the Arctic Monkeys' UK and Ireland tour dates:

September 6/7 2018 – Manchester Arena

September 9/10 – The O2 Arena, London

September 15 – Birmingham Arena

September 18/19 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

September 24 – 3Arena, Dublin

September 27 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle