Arctic Monkeys to open Sheffield pop-up shop THIS WEEK

The Arctic Monkeys will open a pop-up shop, selling rare and exclusive merchandise, in Sheffield city centre this week to coincide with the release of their highly anticipated sixth album.

The Sheffield superstars are set to take over the site of the former Google Garage in Barkers Pool on Friday May 11 - the day their highly anticipated sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is released.

The pop-up shop will be one of just five around the world, including Sydney and Berlin, selling items available nowhere else.

It is expected to stay open for only two days.