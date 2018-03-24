Are modern vehicle headlights too dazzling for our roads?

Drivers are being temporarily blinded by modern vehicle headlights, according to new research.

Two-thirds (65%) of drivers say they are regularly dazzled by oncoming headlights even though they are dipped, an RAC survey found.

The majority of those affected say it takes up to five seconds before they can see clearly again.

A vehicle travelling at 60 mph would cover 134 metres in that time.

Some 15% of the 2,061 motorists polled have nearly suffered a collision as a result of being dazzled by modern headlights they believe are too bright.

Diesel tax, benefits and five other law changes you need to know about in 2018.

RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said: "The intensity and brightness of some new car headlights is clearly causing difficulty for other road users.

"Headlight technology has advanced considerably in recent years, but while that may be better for the drivers of those particular vehicles, it is presenting an unwanted, new road safety risk for anyone driving towards them or even trying to pull out at a junction."