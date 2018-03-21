Are these the best Yorkshire wedding invites ever?

This Leeds bride-to-be loves tea so much that she's based her wedding invitations around an iconic brand.

Francesca Brough, 23, was desperate to use Yorkshire Tea-inspired branding and artwork for her 'save the date' cards after seeing the idea at a wedding fair - but was worried about infringing the Harrogate-based company's copyright.

So the service delivery manager, who lives in Lower Wortley with partner Dale Bilbey, 26, contacted Yorkshire Tea to ask for permission to reproduce the design of their iconic tea packets.

Francesca and Dale will marry in 2019

Not only did the brand agree, they even created the wedding stationery for her and she has now sent out the authentic invitations to the August 2019 ceremony at Cookridge Hall, in Leeds.

"I’m getting married next year and I love Yorkshire Tea - I really wanted a fun 'save the date'. I saw a Yorkshire Tea-themed idea at a wedding fair, however it wasn’t quite right as obviously they didn’t want to get into trouble for copyright.

"I really wanted to use the idea - but wanted nothing less than the actual Yorkshire Tea logo. I contacted Yorkshire Tea who loved my idea and kindly advised I could use their branding and created the invite."

