Are you a secret millionaire? The Leeds estates up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are over 100 unclaimed estates with links to Leeds.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'. This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts. But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate:

- Husband, wife or civil partner; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on; mother or father; brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); half brothers or sisters or their children; grandparents; uncles and aunts or their children; half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money. It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while. To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department. This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree. If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc. Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Leeds area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

All were born or died in Leeds.

- Gregory Anderson. Born 4.7.1949, died 2012

- Luisa Andjelic. Born 28.9.1913 in Austria, died 1995

- John Arnold. Born 26.01.1909, died 2000

- Pauline Atha. Born 9.2.1947, died 2014

- John Barbour. Born 20.3.1920, died 1992

- Walter Barker. Born 13.12.1940, died 2010

- Harold Barnes. Died 2014

- Louisa Baty. Born 7.1.1899, died 1989

- Raymond Beaumount. Born 1.10.1932, died 2006

- Shafia Begum. Born 12.3.1957 in Pakistan, died 2016

- Georg Belaj. Born 7.7.1918 in Ukraine, died 2000

- Nora Birkett. Born 23..2.1930, died 1997

- William Burlison. Born 29.3.1923, died 2012

- Timothy Burnham. Born 14.6.1951, died 2013

- Veronica Burns. Born 2.6.1933, died 2006

- Roland Burton. Born 24.6.1941, died 2002

- Mary Butler. Born 1.5.1919, died 2013

- Dorothy Carter. Born 4.4.1930, died 1999

- Peter Crawley. Died 2002

- William Curtis. Born 10.5.1921, died 2008

- Withold Czepello. Born 24.9.1912 in Poland, died 1993

- Jan Czyz. Born in Poland, died 2002

- Brian Dalton. Born 14.1.1945, died 2010

- Elsie Dawde. Born 23.5.1928, died 2016

- Elphinton Davies. Born 2.12.1936, died 2017

- Mary Davis. Died 1998

- Mary Devlin. Born 11.6.1935, died 2004

- Grace Dickinson. Born 20.1.1927, died 2012

- John Fiscor. Born 8.2.1929 in Hungary, died 1998

- Anthony Fletcher. Born 24.9.1938, died 2015

- Catherine Foster. Born 10.10.1956, died 2015

- William Garnett. Born 5.6.1921 in Cuba, died 1995

- Joan Geldard. Born 15.4.1934, died 2011 in Paris

- Dugal Gillies. Born 14.3.1918 in Jamaica, died 1997

- John Gilmore. Born 2.3.1943 in Ireland, died 2011

- Philip Gilmour. Born 3.5.1948, died 2012

- Bernard Gilroy. Born 23.3.1931. died 2000

- Rachel Goodwin. Born 25.3.1932, died 2015

- Emma Grant. Born 14.11.2013, died 2007

- Reginald Grant. Born 12.8.1930 in Jamaica, died 2004

- Thomas Greenwood. Died 1999

- Lawrence Habshaw. Born 7.8.1938, died 2011

- Kathleen Haley. Born 15.1.1901, died 1990

- Philip Hall. Born 16.8.1948, died 1999

- Ronald Howard. Died 1997

- Irene Hudson. Born 5.8.1924, died 2001

- Nathan Isaacs. Born 31.8.1907, died 1999

- Stanley Jackson. Born 15.6.1928 in Poland, died 1990

- Marie Jackson-Ward. Born 29.1.1969, died 2015

- Jesse Woodson James. Born 31.8.1930, died 2007

- Thomas Kirk. Born 8.8.1945, died 2010

- Guyla Kiss. Born 4.12.1919 in Poland, died 2006

- Alvarez Kruger. Born 18.1.1926 in Spain, died 2012

- Algidas Kutkevicius. Born 1.12.1927 in Lithuania, died 1999

- Joseph Lambert. Born 12.7.1906, died 1996

- Martin Landy. Born 6.4..1930 in Ireland, died 2013

- Ethel Levine. Born 24.1.1920, died 2001

- Roy Lewis. Born 20.9.1936 in the West Indies, died 1998

- Charles Lonsborough. Born 3.3.1913, died 1996

- Jack Love. Born 4.9.1940, died 1997

- Joseph Lyons. Born 1.6.31 in Ireland, died 2017

- Ronald Mackie. Died 1993

- Anna Majczak. Born 25.11.1921 in Ukraine, died 2011

- Anthony Mann. Born 13.8.1935, died 2014

- Peter Mansfield. Born 26.2.1939, died 2015

- Evelyn Mawn. Born 14.10.1901, died 1992

- James McAleece. Born 22..4.1920 in Scotland, died 1994

- Ian McAskill. Born 15.9.1922, died 2000

- John McBride. Born 27.5.1935, died 1999

- Gerald McDaid. Born 21.9.1929 in Scotland, died 1994

- Matthew McDonagh. Born 16.4.1912, died 1997

- Monica McGarvey. Born 6.1.1927 in Northern Ireland, died 2017

- John McKenzie. Born 30.1.1914, died 1988

- William McLaren. Born 26.3.1921, died 2010

- Charles McLeish. Born 7.2.1918 in Ireland, died 1992

- Oliver McNulty. Born 31.7.1937 in Ireland, died 2017

- Robert McNue. Born 23.4.1935, died 1992

- Patrick McVeigh. Born 22.9.1926, died 2002

- Margaret Metcalf. Born 27.11.1897, died 1990

- Maria Miskiw. Born 21.9.1920 in Ukraine, died 2005

- James Montana. Born 9.6.1957 in Scotland, died 2015

- Peter Moore. Born 18.4.1931, died 2010

- Alfred Morris. Born 5.3.1928, died 2004

- Alexander Morton. Born 30.7.1946 in Germany, died 2013

- Harriet Moulster. Born 13.9.1902, died 1989

- Patrick Murphy. Born 10.7.1933 in Ireland, died 2009

- Alexander Murray. Born 19.3.1936 in Ireland, died 2016

- John Murray. Died 2004

- Wladyslaw Niznik. Born 20.5.2013 in Poland, died 1989

- Patrick O'Brien. Born 28.1.1946, died 2005

- John O'Grady. Born 3.12.1921, died 2005

- Emanuel O'Hosi. Born 21.5.1925 in Nigeria, died 2007

- Kathe Oldridge. Died 1994

- Anthony O'Shea. Born 23.4.1944 in Ireland, died 2005

- John O'Sullivan. Born 12.3.1929 in Ireland, died 2003

- Christopher Pearson. Born 7.2.1926, died 1992

- Lionel Perkins. Born 5.11.1948, died 2015

- Jan Podda. Born 26.5.1926 in Slovakia, died 2016

- Mary Pylypenko. Died 1995

- Frank Quinn. Born 6.10.1942 in Ireland, died 2017

- Eva Ratcliffe. Died 1998

- Jaan Rawdsepp. Born 4.2.1906 in Estonia, died 1998

- Peter Remmer. Born 22.12.1945, died 1993

- Denis Rhodes. Born 12.11.1931, died 2011

- Charles Robinson. Died 2008

- Vera Robinson. Born 6.9.1909, died 1999

- Joe Rooney. Born 4.2.1932 in Ireland, died 1999

- John Routledge. Died 1995

- Constantia Samuel. Born 24.4.1915 in St Kitts, died 2009

- Charles Sedgewick. Born 22.7.1922, died 1992

- David Shapley. Born 3.2.1940, died 2007

- Ronald Sheriden. Died 1994

- Oswald Stewart. Born West Indies, died 1998

- Frederick Sunderland. Born 3.9.1920, died 2003

- Anne Svetonio. Born 12.2.1955, died 1993

- Edna Sykes. Died 2000

- Brenda Taylor. Born 4.2.1945, died 2010

- Edna Taylor. Born 12.6.1922, died 2003

- Eileen Taylor. Born 22.8.1916, died 1999

- Irene Taylor. Born 8.5.1924, died 2013

- Pearl Taylor. Born 6.3.1922, died 2006

- Violet Teagle. Born 18.1.1902, died 1988

- Catherine Thackwray. Born 5.6.1923, died 2014

- Emma Thomas. Born 19.12.1916, died 2008

- Cyril Thompson. Born 4.4.1921, died 2015

- Robert Thompson. Born 21.1.1919, died 1989

- William Thompson. Born 6.4.1927 in Scotland, died 2002

- John Todd. Born 13.1.1909, died 1999

- George Turner. Born 16.1.1911, died 1988

- William Turner. Born 19.7.1920, died 1991

- Serasti Vaulgaris. Died 2000

- Irene Wilcox. Died 1994

- Richard Wilkinson. Born 6.2.1929, died 2015

- Anthony Williams. Born 10.9.1944, died 2002

- William Wilson. Born 18.4.1945, died 1999

- Richard Winfield. Born 14.4.1953, died 2014

- Martin Winkler. Born 13.1.1932, died 2011

- Jenny Winter. Died 2012

- James Wood. Born 26.10.1920, died 1999

- Frank Wright. Born 9.7.1915, died 1991

- Albert Wright. Born 25.3.1934, died 1989