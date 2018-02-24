Area cordoned off in Ripon as emergency services respond to sinkhole reports

Police and fire crews were called to Ripon leisure centre on Friday, after reports of a sinkhole opening up to the right of the entrance.

Police officers were called out to give extra assistance to the fire service at 3.51pm. The leisure centre was closed, and the area was cordoned off.

The latest statement on the leisure centre's Facebook page says: "We anticipate the centre being open as usual tomorrow morning (Saturday 24th) from 8am", and staff confirmed that the car park will be open, but the area to the right of the entrance will remain fenced off.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson declined to give further details of the incident when speaking to the 'Gazette tonight. Harrogate Borough Council has also been approached for comment, after the fire service's control room said all enquiries regarding this are being handled by the council.

More on this story as we get it.

- Only last year Ripon was featured in a Channel 5 documentary series about sinkholes. The assistant producer of the series described the city as "the sinkhole capital of the UK." It featured interviews with Magdalen's Road residents still dealing with the aftermath of a 30ft deep sinkhole opening up in front of their homes.