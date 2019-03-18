Armed police arrest five teenagers in Harehills on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons

Have your say

Five teenagers have been arrested by armed police in a planned operation in Harehills.

The armed officers arrested five men, aged 16 to 18, at the junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road, Harehills shortly after 2pm today (Monday).

Heavy police presence in Harehills. PIC: Karina Stulga

All five men have been taken into custody on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons.

READ MORE: Shocking dashcam footage shows lorry slam into car on M1 motorway

There was a heavy police presence at the junction, close to Roundhay Supermarket, while the men were being arrested.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2pm today (18/3) armed officers arrested five people at the junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road, Harehills, in a planned operation.

READ MORE: Leeds pensioner died after massive Vitamin D overdose, inquest told

"The five males, aged 16 to 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and have been taken into custody."

Heavy police presence in Harehills. PIC: Karina Stulga

For the latest breaking incidents around Leeds, join our Crime & Incidents Facebook group here.

