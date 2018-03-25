Armed police deployed after report of man with gun in Dewsbury street: Police suspect it was a false report

ARMED police descended on a Dewsbury street after police received a report a man with a gun had been spotted.

Four armed response units were sent to Spen Valley Road at Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, after police received the report at 6pm today (Sun March 25).

Inspector Tom Harrison of West Yorkshire Police, said: "In order to protect the public we deployed our firearms units to try and deal with the threat.

"A number of people were present at that location. There is no evidence to suggest there had been anybody there with a weapon. We now suspect it could have been a false report."